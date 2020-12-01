Abuser jailed for contacting victim after prison release
A former train conductor jailed for sexually abusing a teenage girl has been locked up again for contacting his victim after being released.
Even while serving his 28-month prison sentence, Charles Hall, 60, tried to send the girl a Valentine's Day card.
Hall was released on licence in April but in September police seized a phone showing he had been in touch with her.
He admitted breaching a seven-year sexual harm prevention order and was jailed again for 12 months.
Bradford Crown Court was told Hall, who was jailed in November 2018 for sexual activity with the girl, claimed the teenager had contacted him.
But the teenager told police it was the defendant who had wanted a relationship.
Judge Andrew Hatton told Hall, of Fallwood Street, Haworth that his actions had been a deliberate breach of the order involving the original victim and she was someone he was expressly prohibited from contacting again.
