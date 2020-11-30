Covid-19: Bradford hair salon ordered to close over lockdown trading
- Published
A hair salon which repeatedly opened during the current lockdown has been ordered to close by magistrates.
Sinead Quinn, owner of Quinn Blakey Hairdressing in Oakenshaw, near Bradford, had received fines totalling £17,000 for trading during lockdown.
The order to close the salon will last until just after midnight on Wednesday "to prevent nuisance to members of the public and to safeguard public health".
Ms Quinn did not appear at the Bradford Magistrates' Court hearing.
The fixed penalty notices were given by Kirklees Council, for opening several times in November.
Hairdressers were required to close from 5 November under national lockdown restrictions, but are allowed to reopen on Wednesday.
The court heard that Ms Quinn had been seen serving customers on six days during the current national lockdown in England, and numerous complaints had been made to the council by members of the public.
Tahir Hanif, representing the council, said Ms Quinn had refused to open the door to engage with enforcement officers.
He said she had mentioned Magna Carta, telling council officers that coronavirus legislation "does not apply to her and she does not consent to abide by these particular regulations".
Chairwoman of the bench Rebecca Todd said: "She is continuing in her behaviour, which is causing distress to the public in an already stressful and disturbing time."
Under the closure order, anyone entering the premises could be arrested and fined or given a maximum prison sentence of 51 weeks.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.