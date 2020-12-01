Wakefield asylum centre: Home Office urged to review conditions
An MP has called for the Home Office to urgently review conditions at an accommodation centre for asylum seekers which was hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.
Urban House in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was forced to close in July after dozens of residents tested positive for the virus.
Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake said not enough food or PPE equipment were being provided for residents.
Ms Blake has written to Home Secretary Priti Patel urging her to review conditions at the centre, which is run by the Mears Group.
The Labour MP said: "Despite Mears having a £1.15bn contract with the Home Office, volunteer groups including Yorkshire Refugee Foodbank are having to provide food, PPE, clothing and toys to Urban House residents due to Mears' failure to support them.
"Residents are being forced to share toilets and bathrooms, going long periods without access to soap, and struggling to access healthcare.
She added: "I asked Home Secretary Priti Patel why Urban House was permitted to reopen when the conditions that led to a Covid-19 outbreak in July still remain, and called on her to urgently review Mears' operations during the pandemic, and the conditions residents have been subjected to."
Following the Covid-19 outbreak, a report by the Commons Home Affairs Committee said the continued use of shared rooms in asylum accommodation made it "extremely difficult" for people to follow social distancing advice.
Campaigners South Yorkshire Migration and Asylum Action Group (SYMAAG) also said it had raised concerns of poor hygiene standards and the welfare of residents at Urban House.
Ms Blake is acting in her role as a member of the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee, which examines the value for money of government projects.
The Mears Group, which has been contacted for a comment, has previously said facilities at Urban House were regularly cleaned and social distancing arrangements were in place.
