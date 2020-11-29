Covid-19: Bradford hair salon taken to court over lockdown opening
A hairdresser who council officials said repeatedly refused to shut during the Covid-19 lockdown has been forced to shut and is due in court.
Sinead Quinn, owner of Quinn Blakey hairdressers in Bradford, "repeatedly" opened several times during lockdown, Kirklees Council said.
She is due before magistrates on Monday.
The council said Ms Quinn and customers who used the salon had been "illegal, selfish and reckless".
Hairdressers were required to close from 5 November under national lockdown restrictions.
Ms Quinn, who was issued with fines totalling £17,000 for repeatedly opening, was found to be trading again on Friday.
On Saturday the council submitted a closure notice meaning only the owner, occupier, or someone who lives at the premises could enter.
It also applied for a court order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 which if broken it meant an even higher fine and/or prison term.
Previously Ms Quinn said on Instagram she did not accept the fines issued since 9 November, and posted a notice on the salon door quoting the Magna Carta.
Councillor Paul Davies said the council sympathised with businesses suffering under lockdown restrictions but said "public health must come first".
"The actions taken by [Ms Quinn] and those who have given her custom during this period have been illegal, selfish and reckless," he said.
"[She] has wilfully endangered herself, her customers, the wider community and our staff."
He said the pandemic had had a "devastating" impact on livelihoods and the council did not want to penalise businesses, but said the lockdown rules were needed to lower infection rates and save lives and Quinn Blakey was given "every opportunity to do the right thing".
"Public health must come first. We have been left with no choice," he said.
