Leeds boy's lockdown skincare project wins award
- Published
An 11-year-old boy who started a skincare business in lockdown has won an entrepreneurial award.
Cairo Barrett from Leeds began Cairo's Organic Creams from his kitchen, making moisturisers to a recipe his mum created to treat his childhood eczema.
He sells his products on social media, but hopes to one day have his own shop.
Cairo has now been named Male Entrepreneur of the Year by Bradford charity the Afro-Caribbean Achievement Project (ACAP).
"I want other people to be working for me," he said.
"A lot of my friends, and my mum's friends who have kids, have been coming up to me saying can you hire me, can you hire my son or daughter?"
"I can't really tell you the ingredients but shea butter, aloe vera oil and coconut oil is one of my main ones and my most popular one.
"We've also got a mango and apricot oil one and also hemp and avocado oil.
"A lot of the money I've been getting I've had to reinvest into my creams and into my business so I can get it bigger and bigger."
Tashi Brown, Cairo's mum, said: "I didn't think he would entertain the idea for more than a week when you consider the work that is involved.
"He has just really run with this idea. He really is a credit to us - he is an amazing young boy.
"I am proud of him for what he's done.
"What he represents, being young, being male, the times that we are living in now, he really represents hope and we really want to encourage young people to think outside the box".
