Tcherno Ly stabbing: Eyewitness denies claim he attacked victim
An eyewitness to a fatal stabbing at the Leeds Carnival has denied claims he was responsible for his friend's death.
Tcherno Ly, 21, died after being stabbed in the chest in August 2019.
Prosecution witness Teo Barros, who was with him on the day, told a jury Mr Ly had been attacked by two men who then ran off.
Beni Nami, 20, and Hussein Semusu, 21, both on trial at Leeds Crown Court, deny the charge of murder
When asked by defence barrister Alistair Webster QC if he had in fact stabbed Mr Ly himself, Mr Barros replied: "I stabbed my own friend. Why?"
Mr Ly was attacked at the junction of Chapeltown Road and Button Hill at about 21:50 BST on 25 August.
Prosecutors allege Beni Nami, 20, was "without question the knifeman" and Hussein Semusu, 21, was "part of the attack", though both men deny murdering Mr Ly.
Giving evidence, Mr Barros said he had seen Mr Ly talking to two men behind a food stall in Button Hill.
He said one of the men punched Mr Ly in the face, before Mr Ly was able to push him away and both men ran off.
He said Mr Ly then fell to the floor and he could see he was bleeding. He said did not see who stabbed him.
Mr Webster, however, claimed Mr Barros had stabbed Mr Ly and then told Mr Nami to hide the knife.
He alleged Mr Barros was involved in "county lines" drug dealing and that he had used Mr Nami to sell drugs at the carnival.
He also said the two men had been in contact with each other twice after Mr Ly's death.
Mr Barros said he did not remember contacting Mr Nami, adding: "Whatever Beni is trying to put in your head is all lies."
Mr Nami, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, and Mr Semusu, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, deny charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
The trial continues.
