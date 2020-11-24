Tcherno Ly stabbing: Victim died 'very quickly'
A man died after being stabbed in the chest "quickly and forcefully" during the Leeds Carnival, a court heard.
Tcherno Ly suffered a 5in (12cm) stab wound when prosecutors say he was attacked by Beni Nami and Hussein Semusu in August 2019.
Nicholas Lumley QC told jurors the wound had caused "enormous blood loss" after the knife cut through his stomach and two major blood vessels.
Mr Nami, 20, and Mr Semusu, 21, both from Leeds, deny the charge of murder.
Mr Lumley said the carnival had been in "full swing" when Mr Ly, 21, was "deliberately stabbed" near to the junction of Chapeltown Road and Button Hill on 25 August.
"The stabbing was quickly and forcefully achieved so that Tcherno Ly died very quickly," he told jurors at Leeds Crown Court.
"He could not have survived the attack whatever help might have been rendered to him."
The barrister said it was the prosecution case that Mr Nami was "without question the knifeman" and Mr Semusu was "part of the attack".
Mr Lumley said a knife later recovered from Mr Nami's home had Mr Ly's blood on the blade and that traces of his blood were also found on the waistband of Mr Nami's shorts.
Jurors heard Mr Nami had also been injured in the incident and a knife found at the scene had Mr Ly's DNA on the handle suggesting, said Mr Lumley, he may not have been "entirely innocent".
Mr Lumley said Mr Nami and Mr Ly had "history" and had been involved in a fight with each other on 10 August.
Alistair Webster QC, on behalf of Mr Nami, told jurors his client denied stabbing Mr Ly.
He said Mr Nami had been nearby but the attack had been carried out by another man who had then told Mr Nami to hide the knife.
Mr Nami, of Nassau Place, Chapeltown, and Mr Semusu, of Grange Avenue, Chapeltown, deny charges of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
The trial continues.
