Covid-19: Bradford salon fined £17,000 for lockdown opening

Published
image captionThe salon has opened at least twice over the November lockdown

A hair salon owner is facing £17,000 in fines for repeatedly opening in breach of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Sinead Quinn was working at Quinn Blakey Hairdressers in Oakenshaw, Bradford, on Saturday when Kirklees Council officers issued a £4,000 fine.

The council found the salon open again on Monday and issued a further £10,000 fine. The salon had been fined £1,000 and £2,000 for previous breaches.

Ms Quinn said on Instagram she did not consent to or accept the fines.

The salon owner posted videos on the social networking site which show her talking to council officials and police, saying she had not broken any laws.

On the video, she is heard saying: "I don't consent to any fines, so it will just be returned to sender."

image captionA similar sign to the one on the salon door, which references the Magna Carta

She had also displayed a poster on the salon door which refers to the Magna Carta and says the shop is "under the jurisdiction of common law".

England is currently in a national lockdown with strict rules which say non-essential shops, including hairdressers, must close.

A council spokesman confirmed the fines, saying it had found the business to be "open and trading".

West Yorkshire Police said it was a matter for the council.

