Bradford tyre fire: Crews still at scene of blaze a week on
- Published
Firefighters are continuing to tackle the aftermath of a major blaze involving thousands of tyres in Bradford a week after it started.
The site in the East Bowling area of the city held about 600,000 tyres, Bradford Council said.
At its height, about 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which led to widespread travel disruption and school closures.
Two schools remained closed on Monday due to the smoke, officials said.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out but said crews "remain on the scene damping down and will do for a few days to come".
More than 20 schools were closed on Friday due to air pollution caused by smoke from the fire.
Public transport services in and out of the nearby Bradford Interchange were also cancelled or diverted, with a number of local roads closed.
A man aged 59 and a 48-year-old woman were arrested in North Yorkshire last week in connection with the blaze.
Both have been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.