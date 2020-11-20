Bradford fire: Schools closed days after blaze due to 'toxic smoke'
More than 20 schools in Bradford have been forced to close due to smoke pollution from a major blaze involving thousands of tyres.
The fire at a go-kart track on Spring Mill Street in the East Bowling area of the city began early on Monday morning.
At its height, about 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze.
Public health officials have advised residents to only go out if absolutely necessary and keep windows closed due to the risks posed by the fumes.
Bradford Council has published a list of school closures on its website.
Some schools have said the acrid smoke from the fire meant they were unable to properly ventilate buildings in compliance with coronavirus regulations.
Pupils are being asked to work from home, with schools expected to reopen on Monday.
Commenting on the risk posed by the smoke, University of Leeds Associate Professor of Atmospheric Composition Dr Jim Mcquaid said burning tyres were renowned "for producing a pretty hideous cocktail of toxic chemicals".
"The smoke from this fire will have an impact on the local communities downwind, especially anyone with underlying respiratory conditions such as asthma," he said.
"What we really need is some heavy rain to damp down this major fire," he added.
Meanwhile, rail services in and out of the nearby Bradford Interchange are expected to be disrupted until at least the end of the day, National Rail Enquiries said.
The city's magistrates' court also closed earlier as a result of drifting smoke.
Some road closures remain in place and more than 40 firefighters are still at the scene.
A man, aged 59, and a 48-year-old woman were arrested in North Yorkshire on Tuesday in connection with the blaze.
Both have been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.
