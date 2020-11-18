BBC News

Bradford fire: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of arson


image captionAbout 100 firefighters were on scene at the height of the fire

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a major blaze involving thousands of tyres at a go-kart track in Bradford.

The fire, in the East Bowling area of the city, began in the early hours of Monday and caused widespread travel disruption and school closures.

A man, aged 59, and a 48-year-old woman were arrested in North Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Both have been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.

image captionAerial platforms were used to tackle the blaze

Det Supt Sarah Jones, of Bradford District Police, said: "The fire has had a significant impact on both businesses and residents in its vicinity, as well as Bradford city centre.

"Our investigation into the fire is very much in its early stages and we will be continuing work to establish the full circumstances."

There were no reports of any casualties and the force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

image captionSmoke from the blaze led to the closure of local schools and caused widespread travel disruption

At its height, about 100 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze on Spring Mill Street, with billowing smoke leading to the cancellation of trains to and from the nearby Bradford Interchange.

Northern Rail said disruption to services was expected to continue until the end of the day.

Bradford Council said some roads in the area also remained closed, and it has published advice to residents and a list of closures on its website.

The authority also tweeted to say it was monitoring the situation.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said several crews remained at the scene.

image captionSeveral fire crews are still at the scene of the fire, which started in the early hours of Monday



    
