Bradford fire: Huge tyre blaze causes travel disruption
A large fire involving thousands of scrap tyres in Bradford has caused train services to be suspended.
Seventeen fire engines are at the blaze in the East Bowling area of the city. There are no reports of any casualties.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has told people living nearby to keep their windows closed "due to the large amount of smoke".
Rail services into Bradford Interchange have been cancelled or diverted and roads in the area have been closed.
Train operator Northern Rail tweeted: "A large fire at a go-kart track next to the railway at Bradford Interchange is on fire. Around 8,000 tyres and railway equipment are at risk from the fire which is around 50m from the railway."
The emergency services were called to the scene at 04:27 GMT. Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had sent its Hazardous Area Response Team.
Bradford Council said Bronte Girls Academy would be closed on Monday following advice from the fire service.
