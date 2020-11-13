Yorkshire Ripper death: Force apology over victim descriptions
- Published
A police force has apologised to the Yorkshire Ripper's victims for the "language, tone and terminology" used to describe them in the 1970s.
Senior West Yorkshire officers described some of the 13 women killed by Peter Sutcliffe, who has died aged 74, as "not so innocent".
The son of his first victim Wilma McCann had appealed for an apology.
Force Chief Constable John Robins said its approach was now "wholly victim-focused".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson it was right that "depraved and evil" Sutcliffe had died behind bars.