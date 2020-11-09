Halton Moor disorder: Two men and 14-year-old arrested
Two men and a boy have been arrested following what police described as "truly disgraceful" disorder in Leeds.
Bricks and fireworks were thrown at police vehicles in the Halton Moor area of the city on Sunday evening.
Objects were also thrown at officers in a similar incident on Saturday night, though no-one was injured.
Police said the men, aged 18 and 48, and the 14-year-old boy remained in custody after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
Ch Supt Damien Miller said: "The behaviour witnessed in this part of Halton Moor over the weekend was truly disgraceful, and I know the majority of the community will be as appalled as we are about what occurred."
The incidents on Sunday began when a large group gathered at the junction of Rathmell Road and Ullswater Crescent at about 19:30 GMT.
As police arrived to disperse them, bricks and fireworks were thrown at their vehicles.
Officers also attended a car fire in Kendal Drive and a house in Rathmell Road where a fence had been set alight.
It followed similar disorder on Saturday when a large group of youths also damaged a house and a car on Kendal Drive and threw objects at officers.
Two officers were hit, but not injured, and three police vans were damaged.
Ch Supt Miller said there would be a larger police presence in the area to address the concerns of residents.
"At the same time, detectives are carrying out detailed and comprehensive enquiries to identify those involved in these incidents so they can be subject to robust action that sends a very clear message about how unacceptable behaviour such as this is," he added.
