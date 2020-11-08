Police attacked with missiles in Leeds
A large group of youths attacked police officers as they investigated suspected vandalism, a force has said.
Two officers responding to reports of damage to a car and house were hit with missiles in Kendal Drive, Leeds, on Saturday.
Three force vehicles were also damaged as the disorder continued into the evening, West Yorkshire Police said.
Acting Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said: "This sort of lawless behaviour is absolutely unacceptable".
One man was arrested. The two officers suffered only minor injuries.
Mr Khan appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
