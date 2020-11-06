Leeds taxi driver knocked unconscious by thrown brick
- Published
A taxi driver was knocked unconscious by a brick thrown through his car window by a gang of youths.
The group began hurling missiles from a field at the side of the A64 in Crossgates, Leeds, on Thursday night, damaging five vehicles.
Police said the taxi driver was taken to hospital but later discharged. A woman in another taxi was also hurt when a stone hit her vehicle.
Two more cars and a bus were also targeted in the attacks at 18:45 GMT.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police said the "mindless actions" of the stone-throwers could have had terrible consequences.
Insp Jodie Scatchard, from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said officers had issued prohibition notices to a number of local youths banning them from the area, and were working with local schools to address the issue.
She added the force was liaising with local councillors and private hire drivers' representatives to reassure them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.