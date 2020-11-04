England lockdown: Vulnerable people share feelings on shielding
People at high clinical risk will not have to shield as England goes into a second lockdown - unlike the restrictions imposed in March.
During the first lockdown, some two million "extremely vulnerable" people were told not to leave home.
Updated government guidance now states those people should work from home but can go out to exercise.
Those who shielded during the first wave have talked to the BBC about what steps they will take this time round.
'People need human interaction'
Jacqui Drake, who has stage four melanoma and one lung, shielded for 25 weeks when the first lockdown was announced in March.
But the 57-year-old, from Apperley Bridge in Bradford, says it is important to have human interaction and this time she will not be as strict.
"Last time, it wasn't easy but at least the weather was nice, we had bright days and it felt that bit more bearable.
"I live on my own so that was difficult. I was getting my shopping delivered and I had friends who would help me.
"I was fortunate that my cancer treatment carried on and for me that became something I would look forward to because it meant I could get out, drive the car while listening to music and and have a chat with the nurses."
Under the guidance, vulnerable people are being strongly advised not to go to any shops, but Ms Drake said she would not rule out doing her own shopping.
"The way I'm looking at it, I'm not going back into strict shielding.
"If I need to go and get my shopping I will, as long as I feel comfortable with it. It's about managing my own risk and taking the steps I'm happy with.
"I'm in a support bubble with my parents so I'll continue seeing them but life will be restricted for us all so I won't be doing as much as I normally would anyway.
"What I'm trying to do is stay as safe as possible but carry on living my life with positivity."
'It's a small price to protect my health'
Aside from leaving his Huddersfield home for work Aden Bradley, who has cystic fibrosis, intends to spend the next month shielding with his girlfriend and her mother.
Although the latest government guidance urges clinically vulnerable people not to go to work outside their homes, the 29-year-old said he felt safe to physically attend because of measures taken by his employer.
A special "fish tank-like office" has been built at his workplace - The Body Doctor in Huddersfield - to make sure he has no physical contact with colleagues.
And apart from going to work, Mr Bradley said staying indoors until December was a sacrifice he was willing to take to protect his health.
"I'll be going into a strict lockdown so I won't be seeing any family or friends and aside from work, that will be the only time I go out.
"I saw both my mum and dad this week and in my head the next time I see them will be December, that's if it doesn't get extended.
"Shielding first time around was hard and this time I've had to cancel plans for my 30th birthday but there will be plenty more years to celebrate."
'Better approach for people's mental health'
Psychologist Charlotte Armitage said not having a blanket approach to shielding was better for people's mental health.
"People who have chronic physical illnesses have mental illnesses to accompany that, as a by product of living with a chronic disease.
"So then to be forced into an environment where you can't access your support network, it's had a tremendous negative impact on the mental health of these individuals.
"As long as people are sensible and speak to their teams that are involved with them that they will be able to come up with a reasonable way of managing this lockdown."
