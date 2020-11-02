Thorner crash: Women killed after car hits tree named by police
- Published
Two women who died after the car they were travelling in hit a tree in West Yorkshire have been named.
The crash happened on Carr Lane in Thorner, north-east Leeds, at about 01:00 GMT on Thursday, but was not discovered until several hours later.
Tori Wilson and Sacha Holmes, both 30, were in a black Renault Clio and died at the scene of the crash.
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in contact with the force.
It is thought the car was seen at about 00:50 on Wyke Ridge Lane, travelling away from Leeds, with officers also asking for any available dashcam footage.
An investigation into the full circumstances is ongoing.
