Covid: HMP Leeds outbreak hits staff and inmates
- Published
A prison in Leeds has reported an outbreak of coronavirus among staff and inmates.
The outbreak in HMP Leeds, in Armley, began last week, and 32 staff and five inmates are infected. No prisoners or staff are in hospital with symptoms.
In total, 87 staff and 39 prisoners are having to self-isolate, said the Ministry of Justice.
The priority was to "limit the spread of the virus" in the jail, which has 1,100 males inmates, the ministry said.
"We have taken precautionary measures at HMP Leeds following a number of positive cases, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation", it said in a statement.
Prisoners were being helped to remain in contact with family through secure video and phone calls and Public Health England had approved the safety measures in place, it added.
