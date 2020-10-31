Woman struck by bin lorry in Leeds suffers head injuries
A woman has suffered head injuries after she was hit by a bin lorry.
She was struck by a Dennis refuse wagon on the A65 Kirkstall Road in Leeds near the fire station on Friday morning, West Yorkshire Police said.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and officers are trying to identify her.
The lorry was travelling away from the city centre at the time. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.