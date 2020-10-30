Thorner crash: Two women dead after car hits tree
- Published
Two women have died after the car they were travelling in hit a tree.
The crash is thought to have happened on Carr Lane in Thorner, near Leeds, at about 01:00 GMT on Thursday, but was not discovered until hours later.
Police said officers were called at 07:35 by the ambulance service to attend the incident in which a Renault Clio had crashed into a tree.
"Despite medical attention two 30-year-old women died at the scene," a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Det Insp Paul Conroy said: "I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the Carr Lane area of Thorner yesterday morning from around 01:00 and who saw the vehicle to come forward and speak to us.
"We understand the vehicle was last seen at approximately 00:50 hours on Wyke Ridge Lane, travelling away from Leeds."