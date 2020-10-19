Bradford man Rehan Baig jailed over child sex abuse images
- Published
A man has been jailed for three years for possessing images of child sex abuse and offences involving animals.
The judge at Bradford Crown Court said Rehan Baig's actions would make a right-thinking person "sick to their stomach".
His wife, Haleema Baig, was given a six-month suspended sentence for filming her husband.
The offences were discovered when officers searched the family home on Shepherd Street, Bradford, last July.
Police seized computer equipment with 49 images of children, including 11 in the most serious category. The children were as young as six.
Sentencing the couple, Judge Richard Mansell QC said Baig's offending was "depraved, perverted and despicable".
Baig's wife admitted three counts of aiding and abetting offences involving an animal.
Baig admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, three counts of possessing extreme pornography, three offences involving an animal, and two counts of possession of controlled drugs.
He was placed on the sex offenders' register for life and banned from keeping animals.
Haleema Baig will be on the sex offenders' register for seven years.
