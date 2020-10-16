Armley carjacking: Rothwell man remanded over carjacking
A fifth man has appeared in court after a woman's car was stolen with her three young daughters inside.
The girls, aged four, five and seven, were in the car when it was stolen on Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, on 3 October.
Andrew Hall, 33, of Sixth Avenue, Rothwell was remanded in custody by magistrates to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 November.
Mr Hall is charged with robbery, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
The children were found safe nearby a short time later and the Ford Kuga was discovered set alight in Rothwell.
Four other people have already been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 November.
