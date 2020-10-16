BBC News

Armley carjacking: Rothwell man remanded over carjacking

Published
image copyrightGoogle Maps
image captionThe woman's car carrying the children was taken from Armley Ridge Road

A fifth man has appeared in court after a woman's car was stolen with her three young daughters inside.

The girls, aged four, five and seven, were in the car when it was stolen on Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, on 3 October.

Andrew Hall, 33, of Sixth Avenue, Rothwell was remanded in custody by magistrates to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 November.

Mr Hall is charged with robbery, kidnap and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The children were found safe nearby a short time later and the Ford Kuga was discovered set alight in Rothwell.

Read more news from across Yorkshire

Four other people have already been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 November.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • West Yorkshire Police
  • Rothwell
  • Leeds

More on this story

  • Armley carjacking: Further charge over theft with sisters inside

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Woman's car stolen in Leeds with three daughters inside

    Published
    7 October