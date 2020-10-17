Rob Burrow's MND fund boosted by Pudsey running group
Members of a Leeds running group are raising money to support rugby legend Rob Burrow, who has Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
Pudsey Runners had the choice of running either 7km or 7 miles in tribute to the number seven shirt Burrow wore for Leeds Rhinos.
The event took place before the club's match against Salford in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.
It has raised more than £2,000 so far for Burrow's MND charity page.
Each £5 donated buys a ticket for a raffle in which people can win a signed shirt, donated by Leeds Rhinos.
'Avid fans'
Pudsey Runners' secretary Lesley Jackson said members would be running through Pudsey from 09:30 BST, wearing either the Leeds kit or blue and amber clothes.
She said: "We've quite a few avid Rhino fans in the group and one of our members, Katie Bryan, had the great idea of taking out a run on the morning of the Challenge Cup and trying to raise some funds and awareness of Rob Burrow's MND charity."
Ms Jackson said numbers had been kept small to ensure Covid guidance was being met.
The running group meets twice a week and has more than 120 members.
Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, two years after ending his playing career by helping Leeds Rhinos to a record-extending eighth Super League Grand Final in autumn 2017.
The 38-year-old has been made the chief guest in absentia at the Wembley game, having turned down an invitation to attend in person.
A BBC documentary broadcast this week followed him talking about the disease.
