Sentimental' wallet stolen in Pontefract from man, 87
- Published
An 87-year-old man has had a wallet containing family pictures and a lock of his late wife's hair stolen while he was shopping in a supermarket.
The man was shopping in Morrisons in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, when he felt a nudge.
When the man arrived at the tills he realised the wallet, was missing.
Police said CCTV showed two men following the victim and one taking his wallet. Staff at the shop paid for his goods, West Yorkshire Police said.
On a Facebook post, West Yorkshire Police said: "Although he had some cash in the wallet, it is the sentimental items in the wallet which he would very much like back.
"There are some photographs of children, photos of when the gentleman was in the army and when his wife died, he cut a piece of her hair and kept this lock of hair in his wallet.
"The officer has seized the CCTV footage which shows two males follow him and one male taking the wallet from his back pocket.
"Inquiries are ongoing into the identity of the two males, but we are hoping they have discarded the wallet nearby."
The wallet is said to be black leather effect with brass corners.
