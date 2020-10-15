Debt problems in Yorkshire double during coronavirus
The number of people with serious debt problems in Yorkshire has more than doubled during the coronavirus outbreak, a charity has said.
Figures from StepChange said 173,321 adults claimed they were struggling with their finances, compared with just over 86,000 in March.
The debt charity found that 28% of people in the county said their income had dropped due to the pandemic.
Chief executive Phil Andrew described the findings as a "bleak picture."
"This is just the start of the difficulties," he said.
"We know it's going to get worse. We know unemployment is going to get more significant and we're just bracing ourselves for the surge of people who are going to need our help."
He added: "Furlough hasn't ended yet, payment holidays haven't ended yet. It is a really worrying position for us to to be in."
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the unemployment rate to August was 4.5% meaning that that 1.5 million people were unemployed in the UK.
Between March, when the lockdown began, and September, the number of people claiming benefits rose 120% to 2.7 million.
'Big shadow'
One Leeds family is relying on a food bank after falling into £10,000 of debt
Connor Taylor lost his job in April and his partner and three young children are now on Universal Credit.
"You don't sleep most nights, you really don't, and the hardest part is trying to hide that from your children," said Mr Taylor.
"Simple Direct Debits that we'd be able to afford in the past. A lot of bills that before were never an issue are now creating a big shadow over our life.
"Especially as a young adult you don't expect that you'll be in these situations this young in life and it's overwhelming."
