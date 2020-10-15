Armley carjacking: Further charge over theft with sisters inside
A fifth man has been charged after a woman's car was stolen with her three young daughters inside.
The girls, aged four, five and seven, were in the Ford Kuga when it was stolen on Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, on 3 October.
The children were found safe nearby a short time later and the car was discovered set alight in Rothwell.
Andrew Hall, 33, of Sixth Avenue, Rothwell is due at Leeds magistrates charged with robbery and kidnap.
West Yorkshire Police said he had also been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Four other people have already been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 4 November.
