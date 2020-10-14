Child sex abuser phoned and texted victim from prison
- Published
A paedophile who continued to phone a teenage girl from his prison cell while accused of sexually abusing her has been jailed for eight years.
Thomas Adams called the vulnerable girl while he was on remand using a prison phone line and on "illicit" mobile phones he kept hidden behind the sink in his cell.
Bradford Crown Court heard he exchanged 3,506 calls and 12,975 texts with her.
Adams, 29, of no fixed address, will be a registered sex offender for life.
He pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child aged 13, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual communication with a child.
Adams was arrested in June 2019 when officers broke into his address and found the then 13-year-old girl in a bedroom, West Yorkshire Police said.
'Deceived prison authorities'
Richard Woolfall, prosecuting, said Adams gave a false name as "an approved contact" and was permitted to use a phone line to call someone he claimed was his cousin.
In October 2019 the girl's father discovered the "secret" phone and police inquiries uncovered three other phones Adams had been using while in prison.
Adams, who listened to proceedings via video link from HMP Hull, was on prison licence at the time of the sexual abuse after he was jailed in 2015 for offences including gunpoint robbery.
Judge Jonathan Rose, sentencing, told Adams he "continued to manipulate" the child even after he had been arrested and remanded in custody.
"She was persuaded, it must have been by you, to use a secret phone," he said.
"You added the number of that phone to the list of numbers you were permitted to call from prison and in so doing you deceived the prison authorities by attributing a fictitious name and relationship to that number."
