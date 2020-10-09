Tracy Brabin: Dr Who star backs West Yorkshire mayor candidate
- Published
Labour MP Tracy Brabin has announced she wants to be the first elected mayor of West Yorkshire and vowed to be a "strong voice" for the region.
The former Coronation Street actor succeeded the murdered Jo Cox as MP for Batley and Spen in 2016.
She has been backed by current Dr Who Jodie Whittaker, who said women needed their "voices heard".
An elected mayor was announced by the government in March as part of a devolution deal for the area.
Ms Brabin launched her campaign in the Yorkshire Post, as northern leaders, including existing mayors, expressed concerns about the support available for areas under lockdown restrictions.
"For too long, our region has been left behind. Our voice ignored and dismissed," Ms Brabin wrote.
"West Yorkshire can come out of this crisis stronger, happier and more ambitious than ever.
"But for that to happen we need a mayor with vision, experience, optimism, passion and a determination to deliver. I will be that strong voice for West Yorkshire."
Yorkshire-born actor Whittaker told the paper: "As a woman from Yorkshire, it is vital to me that we are represented."
"We need our voices heard," she added - pointing out there are currently no female metro mayors in England.
The devolution deal for West Yorkshire was confirmed in the March budget and is expected to unlock £1.8bn funding for the area.
The mayor will oversee policies such as transport and housing, working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.
The Labour Party is expected to announce its preferred candidate in December. Former Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff, who lost her seat in the 2019 election, has also indicated she wants to be the candidate.
The Conservative and Liberal Democrats have yet to announce their candidates, while the Green Party's candidate is Andrew Cooper and The Yorkshire Party's is Bob Buxton.
The election for a mayor for West Yorkshire is expected in May.
