BBC News

Aleksander Pawlak: Three guilty of fatal violent attack

Published
image copyrightWest Yorkshire Police
image captionAdam Litwinowicz, Maciaj Solarz and Michal Szymanski were convicted at Bradford Crown Court of murder and conspiracy to rob

Three men have been convicted of murdering a Polish man who was killed in a "sustained, violent assault" at his Wakefield flat.

Aleksander Pawlak, 30, was pronounced dead at Pinderfields Road, in September 2019, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Adam Litwinowicz, 24, no fixed abode, and Michal Szymanski, 24, and Maciaj Solarz, 28, both of Southampton, were also convicted of conspiracy to rob.

The three men will be sentenced within 28 days, Judge Tom Bayliss said.

Szymanski's girlfriend Karolina Kukawska, 21, of St Denys Road, Southampton, and his brother Marceli, 20, of Mallards Road, Bursledon, Hampshire, were both cleared of charges of murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

  • More stories across Yorkshire

Mr Pawlak, 30, suffered facial fractures and other injuries in the late-night attack at his basement flat.

Prosecutor Peter Moulson QC told the jury the nature and distribution of the injuries strongly suggested he had been subjected to "a sustained, violent assault" close to the time of his death.

image copyrightWest Yorkshire Police
image captionAleksander Pawlak was fatally injured in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Mr Moulson said that all five had travelled in a Volkswagen Passat from Southampton to Wakefield that night and that a dispute over a debt between Litwinowicz and Mr Pawlak had led to the killing.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Southampton
  • Wakefield

More on this story

  • Aleksander Pawlak death: Man 19, charged with murder

    Published
    16 September 2019

  • Aleksander Pawlak: Five accused of attack on victim

    Published
    15 September