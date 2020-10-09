Father's transplant plea after 'drugs mistake'
- Published
A father with cystic fibrosis is raising money to pay for a life-saving second lung transplant after claims a "drug miscalculation" caused rejection.
Ben Wolfenden had his first transplant in 2019 but said a "catastrophic miscalculation" with anti-rejection drugs caused his lungs to fail.
The NHS has refused another transplant leaving him to seek help in Geneva.
The trust which carried out the surgery said based on his current health he did not meet the transplant criteria.
After catching swine flu last February, Mr Wolfenden, 37, from Bingley, Bradford, was put on the urgent transplant list.
He said after "perfect surgery" and coming off life support at Harefield Hospital in London, a miscalculation was made with with his anti-rejection drugs which caused his body to attack the lungs.
A father to Max, aged six, and Ivy, three, he said despite the trust admitting the mistake to him, they rejected his appeal for a second transplant because they believe his health is too poor.
Along with his wife Daisy, they set about exploring other options and found a medical expert in Switzerland who has performed second transplants with success.
But to do this they need to raise money as Mr Wolfenden has to take up residency in Geneva to be added to the transplant list and cover costs such as accommodation and post-surgery care.
"As a couple, Daisy and I have spent the last few weeks talking to Max about the fact that his Daddy is dying.
"Imagine trying to tell your six year old you might not be there for Christmas."
Within 48 hours of starting his appeal, more than £140,000 had been donated through his GoFundMe page.
Mr Wolfenden, whose sister died from cystic fibrosis at the age of 16, said: "We're absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness of family, friends and strangers.
"Life at the minute is so hard for many of us and this restores your faith in human kindness."
He said to cut down on costs, he would leave his family behind and travel to Geneva with his mother.
"I will have to go on a transplant waiting list potentially for many months so that means I won't see my wife and children.
"But we have no other option. I desperately want to stay alive."
Commenting on Mr Wolfenden's wish for a second lung transplant, a spokesperson for Harefield Hospital said: "This is a very difficult situation for the Wolfenden family and we fully empathise with their position.
"The decision to offer a lung transplant is made using nationally set criteria based on the patient's current health.
"All five adult UK lung transplant centres (including Harefield) have given the view that Mr Wolfenden unfortunately does not meet these criteria, which we understand is incredibly distressing for him and his family."
