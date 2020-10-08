Nine in court over Harehills Bonfire Night disorder
- Published
Six adults and three youths have appeared in court charged in connection with a spate of violent disturbances in Leeds on Bonfire Night last year.
Several police officers were hurt as groups threw fireworks and set bins alight in the Harehills area.
Roads were also barricaded and police vehicles, buses and cars were damaged.
A total of 13 people have been charged with violent disorder, but only nine turned up for the hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court.
Nine of the accused
- Georgia Walker, 18, of Mexborough Grove, Chapeltown
- Zohaib Ahmed, 18, of St Wilfrids Drive, Harehills
- Nikolas Gasper, 18, of Victoria Road, Keighley
- Leonard Gheorge, 18, of Shepherds Place, Chapeltown
- Timotei Adavani, 20, of Seaforth Avenue, Harehills
- Josh Smith, 22, of Sutherland Road, Harehills
- Three youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons
They were all released on bail and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on 12 November.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.