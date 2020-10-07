Woman's car stolen in Leeds with three daughters inside
- Published
Four people have been charged after a woman's car was stolen with her three young children inside.
The sisters, aged four, five and seven, were in the Ford Kuga when it was stolen on Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, at about 09:00 BST on Saturday.
The children were found safe nearby a short time later and the car was discovered set alight eight miles away in Rothwell.
Two men and two women are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
Ryan Fraser, 26, of Fifth Avenue, Rothwell, has been charged with robbery, kidnap, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
The three others have all been charged with arson and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
They are Tom Woolams, 34, and Rachel Barrow, 28, both of Sixth Avenue, Rothwell, and Nicole Swaine, 22, of Fifth Avenue, Rothwell.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.