Bradford woman set fire to flat and claimed baby was inside
- Published
A woman who set fire to an apartment and lied to firefighters that her baby was inside the smoke-filled property has been jailed for three years.
Fire crews used breathing apparatus and forced entry to Samantha Spencer's flat in Bradford in May.
Bradford Crown Court heard there were 28 apartments in the block and many of the residents were vulnerable.
Spencer, 29, admitted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.
She also pleaded guilty to further charges of common assault and harassment towards two other residents.
The mother-of-two ran back into the block of flats when police officers arrived at Bentley Carter Apartments, but she was chased and arrested.
Spencer, who had relocated from Kent to make a fresh start, claimed the fire started when she fell asleep while smoking, but an investigation revealed she had deliberately set light to combustible material.
Prosecutor Conor Quinn said the fire had damaged laminate flooring, a bed and walls and would cost between £7,000 and £11,000 to repair.
Saf Salam, defending Spencer, said the defendant had been using drugs which had impacted on her mental health and she felt "helpless and hopeless" being away from her children.
He said the fire was "a cry for help" and Spencer, who has psychiatric issues, did not fully appreciate the gravity of the offence.
Judge Andrew Hatton said the firefighters took their life in their hands when they went into her flat.
