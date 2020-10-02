George Street Leeds hotel and apartment plan scrapped
Plans to build a multi-million pound hotel and apartment block in Leeds city centre have been scrapped.
Planning permission was granted for the project on George Street, opposite the Victoria Gate shopping centre, in 2018, with Leeds City Council partly funding the scheme.
A block of traders at the adjoining Leeds Kirkgate Market had already been moved in preparation for construction.
Leeds City Council said it had been informed about the decision.
The scheme, led by Leeds-based developer Town Centre Securities, was for nine ground floor shops and 126 hotel rooms and apartments over six floors.
The firm's latest accounts show it has written off £800,000 in development costs and decided not to proceed.
In a statement, Town Centre Securities said: "As a listed company, we have to make certain disclosures on our costs, however the nature of the detailed discussions with the council with regard to George Street are private and we will not be making any further comment on this matter."
A council spokesperson said: "We have been informed by Town Centre Securities of their decision not to proceed.
"We will review the position and decide on the next steps and how we progress once we have considered the options available."
After the decision was made to remove traders to make way for the new development, shop owners accused market bosses of "playing with people's livelihoods".
The council said it had worked on alternative arrangements with tenants for a number of years.
