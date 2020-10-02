Twenty-one men arrested over Bradford child sex abuse claims
Twenty-one men have been arrested over allegations of child sex abuse in Bradford.
The men were arrested in Bradford, Shipley and Keighley during a three-week operation.
The allegations relate to offences said to have occurred in the area between 2001 and 2009 and relate to one female victim, West Yorkshire Police said.
All the men, aged between 33 and 41, had been released while inquiries continue, police added.
