Man jailed for murder after Huddersfield fatal stabbing

image copyright West Yorkshire Police image caption Sean Waterhouse stabbed Richard Astin in the chest over a debt

A man has been jailed for murder after a fatal stabbing over a debt.

Richard Astin, 42, suffered a knife wound to the chest and was found in New Hey Road, Huddersfield, in the early hours of 26 March 2019.

He was stabbed after Sean Anthony Waterhouse, 40, had taken him to get cash to pay a debt, police said.

At Leeds Crown Court, Waterhouse, of Buckden Court, Huddersfield, admitted murder and he was sentenced to life to serve at least 19 years in prison.

Det Supt Mark Swift said: "He stabbed his victim to the chest in the street after taking him to get cash to pay a debt, and then left him, having inflicted what proved to be a non-survivable injury to Mr Astin's heart.

"This case illustrates how the use of knives can have absolutely deadly consequences and we hope the sentence is of some comfort to Mr Astin's family."

image copyright Charles Heslett/BBC image caption Richard Astin was found "unresponsive" in New Hey Road in Huddersfield in March 2019

