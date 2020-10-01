Bus hits Leeds house with 'massive bang' Published duration 30 minutes ago

image caption There were no injuries, West Yorkshire Police said

A bus has ploughed through a wall and crashed into a house in Leeds.

The First Bus single-decker hit the property on Smeaton Approach near Cross Gates at about 07:10 BST.

A resident of the house, who did not want to be named, said she was "woken up by a massive bang" as the bus hit.

The bus demolished the front wall of the property and badly damaged a garage but West Yorkshire Police said there were no injuries. It was later removed from the scene.

Inquiries are continuing and a road closure is expected to be in place for a "few hours".

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, police added.

image caption The damaged bus was later driven away

image caption The bus hit the house just after 07:00 BST

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

.