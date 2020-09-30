Coronavirus: Wakefield residents urged to 'act now' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright OLI SCARFF/Getty Images image caption Health bosses have urged people to take action after a rise in cases and hospital admissions

Officials in Wakefield are urging people to "take immediate action" after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and an increase in hospital admissions.

Public health director Anna Hartley said the situation in the district had reached "a pivotal point".

Council leader Denise Jeffery said people needed to "act now" to protect themselves and others from the virus.

The authority is expecting to be named as an area of concern later.

It comes after the council said current levels were around 70 cases per 100,000 people, compared with 37.4 last week.

Ms Jeffery said: "It is crucial that everyone... follows the important guidance in place.

"If we don't, the harsh reality is that it will affect others, causing more infections, more hospital admissions and inevitably and sadly more deaths."

Ms Hartley also warned that if people failed to act, tougher restrictions would be imposed, as seen in neighbouring areas.

She said community testing had been stepped up and extra staff brought in to deal with increased demand.

Earlier, St Wilfrids School in Pontefract reported a partial closure after eight members of staff and nine children tested positive.

Ms Hartley said health officials were working with the school and were taking all necessary steps and precautions, including enhanced cleaning.

Wakefield was first listed as an area of concern in July, but was removed from the list earlier this month after cases fell.