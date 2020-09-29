Sajid Pervez in court over wife Abida Karim's murder Published duration 22 minutes ago

A man has appeared at a crown court charged with the murder of his 39-year-old wife at a house in Leeds.

Police and paramedics were called to the property on Hovingham Terrace, Harehills, on 24 September, when Abida Karim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sajid Pervez, aged 37, was remanded in custody at Leeds Crown Court and is expected to face a trial on 25 January 2021.

Mr Pervez did not enter a plea at the hearing when he appeared at court.

