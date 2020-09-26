Woman arrested after 'targeted' shooting
A woman has been arrested following a "targeted" shooting that damaged a car in West Yorkshire.
The vehicle was shot at on Blythe Avenue in Girlington, Bradford, just before 22:00 BST on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
A black Seat Leon left the scene and was later found, and police said they believe the shooting involved people known to each other.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested and remains in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Andy Farrell said: "We believe this was a targeted attack. The consequences could have easily been much worse."
