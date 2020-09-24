Fifa 21: Leeds fans frustrated by Elland Road omission Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright AFP/Getty Images image caption Leeds United have played at Elland Road since the club was formed in 1919

Leeds United fans have shared their disappointment about their club's stadium being the only Premier League ground missing from the upcoming Fifa 21 computer game.

Developer EA Sports said it wasn't able to create Elland Road in time for the game's launch due to the delayed end to the previous season.

One fan said the absence "might end up costing them a fair bit in sales".

EA Sports said it was committed to resolving the issue in a future update.

Another Leeds supporter shared a photo of him cancelling his pre-order, writing: "No Elland Road, no Fifa 21. Come back to me EA Sports when you sort your lives out."

The developers promise the latest instalment of the long-running series will be the most realistic yet, with the release available from 6 October on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

image copyright EA Sports image caption New stadiums for the latest editions of the franchise - which has sold over 260 million copies worldwide as of 2018 - include Union Berlin's Stadion An der Alten Försterei

As the news emerged, gamers wrote of their dismay at Leeds' home in the game remaining a generic stadium.

One fan wrote: "Not buying Fifa. I am not playing at Eastpoint Arena again, no way."

Leeds United fanzine The Square Ball sarcastically tweeted: "I mean, with this news you wonder if it was worth even getting promoted."

Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, who were promoted alongside Leeds, will have their stadiums immediately included in Fifa 21 as they already feature on previous instalments of the franchise.

EA Sports said the new game featured five new stadiums "with a sixth to come".

A spokesperson said: "While the later-than-planned end to the 2019/20 season meant we weren't able to recreate Elland Road in an EA Sports Fifa game for the first time ever in time for the launch of Fifa 21, we are committed to giving fans the chance to play in all 20 Premier League stadiums and will provide more news on post-launch updates in the future."

