Dame Fanny Waterman's jewellery sold for £42k at auction

image caption Dame Fanny Waterman is the founder of the Leeds International Piano Competition

Jewellery owned by the musician and founder of the Leeds International Piano Competition has been sold for more than £42,000 at auction.

Pianist Dame Fanny Waterman ran the competition for more than half a century before stepping down aged 95.

Her diamond and pearl jewellery was sold for a total of £42,620 by auctioneers Bonhams on Wednesday.

Nine lots were sold and a pair of diamond earrings fetched the highest bid of £15,062.

A diamond bangle brought in £8,187 and the eight other lots - including two un-mounted diamonds - were sold for between £2,040 and £3,562.

Dame Fanny won a scholarship in 1941 to the Royal College of Music in London and went on to perform at the Proms a year later.

The musician, who turned 100 in March, had to cancel a planned birthday recital and celebration with 300 guests due to lockdown.

She is now in residential care and in June the house she lived in for 60 years was on the market for £1.5m.

The Leeds International Piano Competition is held every three years and the next is due in 2021.