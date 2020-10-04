Leeds artists brighten city's public spaces
- Published
Street artists in Leeds are helping improve the city's public spaces after a consultation showed residents wanted to take pride in their surroundings.
Sign writer Kieran Hadley and artist and designer Bobbi Rae have started by painting nine media boxes with bold slogans.
The council scheme aims to make streets, squares and parks, more inclusive and child friendly.
The designs include phrases like "This is Leeds" and "Bring It To Life".
The team behind the Our Spaces project said it showed Leeds had the ability to take pride in its identities and cultures.
Mr Hadley said his murals could now be seen on walls and shop fronts of several independent businesses around Leeds.
Recounting the number of people who stopped to talk to him while he painted, he said: "An old lady came up to me once and said, 'Are you here to make us happy?' and I thought yes actually, I am."
The project was commissioned by the council after it asked people who live and work in the city how they would like it to look and feel.
Sarah Priestley, principal officer for culture and sport at Leeds City Council, said she asked Mr Hadley to get involved after working with him on another project in Chapel Allerton.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
- Published
- 4 August
- Published
- 11 September
- Published
- 9 September 2019
- Published
- 2 May 2019