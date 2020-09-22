Mytholmroyd 'anger van' opens for charity 'smash-up' Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Bookings last 15 minutes and raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK

People wanting to release some pent-up anger can smash up an old static caravan in return for a donation to charity.

Emma Walkerdine's son, Harry, came up with the idea to raise money from the run-down van parked on their farm near Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire.

A range of "weapons" with which to do damage are offered on arrival for a pre-booked 15-minute slot.

Ms Walkerdine has so far raised more than £300 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Her ten-year-old son came up with the idea to raise money in her memory of her aunt, who died last year.

She said: "We have a static van on our land, and Harry said, 'why don't people come and smash it?' So we did that."

image caption Golf clubs and sledgehammers have been used on the van

image copyright Emma Walkerdine image caption Harry, 10, came up with the idea to raise money in memory of his aunt

She added: "It's seen better days. We did look at refurbing it, but that was just not going to happen.

"So we thought well it's got to go, so let's make some money for Muscular Dystrophy UK first."

The choice of tool varies according to which part of the van people are keen to destroy, but includes gold clubs and sledgehammers.

image copyright Emma Walkerdine image caption The static van parked on the farm has "seen better days"