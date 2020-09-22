Mytholmroyd 'anger van' opens for charity 'smash-up'
People wanting to release some pent-up anger can smash up an old static caravan in return for a donation to charity.
Emma Walkerdine's son, Harry, came up with the idea to raise money from the run-down van parked on their farm near Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire.
A range of "weapons" with which to do damage are offered on arrival for a pre-booked 15-minute slot.
Ms Walkerdine has so far raised more than £300 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Her ten-year-old son came up with the idea to raise money in her memory of her aunt, who died last year.
She said: "We have a static van on our land, and Harry said, 'why don't people come and smash it?' So we did that."
She added: "It's seen better days. We did look at refurbing it, but that was just not going to happen.
"So we thought well it's got to go, so let's make some money for Muscular Dystrophy UK first."
The choice of tool varies according to which part of the van people are keen to destroy, but includes gold clubs and sledgehammers.
