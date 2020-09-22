Leonard Farrar: Murder victim's family in 90th birthday appeal Published duration 15 minutes ago

image copyright Family photo image caption Leonard Farrar was stabbed to death at his home in Leeds in 2002

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in his home have appealed for help to find his killer on what would have been his 90th birthday.

Retired merchant navy captain Leonard Farrar, 71, was found dead in the hallway of his home in Cardinal Road, in Beeston, Leeds, on 4 May 2002.

No-one has ever been charged in connection with his death.

West Yorkshire Police said the force remained "determined as ever to bring his killer or killers to justice".

image copyright Farrar family image caption Mr Farrar was in the navy before working as a coach driver

To mark what would have been his 90th birthday, Mr Farrar's family have released two photos of him, one when he was in the navy aged 17 and one from his time as a coach driver.

In a statement, they said the images "perfectly encapsulate him and his loving and kind side".

Appealing for help to try and catch his killer, they said: "Leonard was taken from us in terrible circumstances and we want people to remember him and the awful fate he suffered. His murderer is still out there.

"We hope that by releasing these photos it might encourage someone who hasn't felt able to get in touch with the police before to get in contact and help police with their inquiries."

On the night before his body was discovered, a lone male was seen standing by Mr Farrar's Fiat Panda car on land close to the Normanton Estate area of Beeston.

Police say as he walked away the car caught light and the male made off in the direction of Elland Road.

Detectives say two people seen watching the car fire have never been traced and have appealed for them to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe said: "A lot can change in 18 years and I would urge people to consider their consciences."