Covid: Leeds pub shuts for week amid rising cases Published duration 56 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption While closed the pub would undergo a deep clean Mr Fisher said

A pub landlord says he has chosen "to do the right thing" and close for a week because of rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in the area.

The Commercial in Armley, Leeds, announced the closure on Saturday to "protect everyone".

Landlord Graham Fisher said: "There has being a big increase in cases around here and rather than wait we decided to close for a week."

The pub is due to reopen on 27 September for bookings only, he said.

Mr Fisher, who has been the pub's landlord for five years, said: "We have to think about our customers, we have quite a few who are elderly.

"We are just trying to do our bit."

The infection rate of coronavirus in Leeds up to 17 September was 83.1 per 100,000 people.

Council leaders had asked ministers to implement a 22:00 curfew on venues, but the suggestion was turned down.

image copyright Graham Fisher image caption "It's totally different with everybody sat down and we've binned some discos and quizzes", Mr Fisher said

Mr Fisher described the Commercial as a "proper old-fashioned" pub which employed four staff and had a clientele mostly over the age of 35.

The maximum capacity of the pub has been reduced from about 120 customers to 42 all-seated due to coronavirus regulations.

"Ninety-nine per cent of customers have been absolutely fantastic about the closure decision. I am pleased how they have reacted, none have complained," said Mr Fisher.

"I am quite happy with this decision off my own bat, I feel like we have done the right thing."