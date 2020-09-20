Alpaca pitch invader disrupts Carlton Athletic football match Published duration 42 minutes ago

media caption Oscar had escaped from a nearby field and stopped the match for 15 minutes. Footage courtesy of Ilkley Town AFC

A football match was disrupted by an unusual pitch invader when an alpaca bounded on to the field.

Carlton Athletic's tie against Ilkley Town in West Yorkshire on Saturday was halted for 15 minutes when Oscar escaped from a nearby farm and joined the action.

Attempts were made to entice it off the pitch with food, before a farmer managed to shepherd it home.

After the bizarre delay, Ilkley went on to secure a 2-0 away win.

The sides play in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division, with Carlton, near Rothwell, "renowned" in the league for having alpacas nearby, Ilkley manager Simon Armstrong said.

"After 35 minutes it escaped, came through the entrance and proceeded to get on the pitch. The referee stopped the game," he said.

"People didn't want to go near it in case it kicked. The farmer was then called and eventually it was tempted back in the field."

image copyright Evan Seaman image caption The referee called a halt to proceedings while attempts were made to catch Oscar

Carlton Athletic said farm animals had been kept near the pitch for several years, but it was the first time one had managed to stop a match.

"I don't know he got out, there must be a little gap in the barrier somewhere as we've seen some chickens here as well," said club chairman John Flynn.

"Oscar's really inquisitive, he was enjoying himself and running up and down the pitch, he wasn't distressed - a couple of players said he was our man of the match."

