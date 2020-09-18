Halifax Square Chapel set to reopen after rescue Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Halifax's Square Chapel, built in 1772, is a Grade-II listed building

An arts centre which went into administration in March during the coronavirus pandemic has been saved.

Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax sits in the centre of the town adjoining the Piece Hall.

The new owner is the non-profit Square Chapel Community Interest Company.

The venue's managing director, Dave Jenkins, said: "It has been a hard old time for all in the creative sector and it has been amazing to be able to safeguard the centre's future."

Mr Jenkins said the centre had also been able to "retain some fantastically talented team members".

The then derelict church was bought in 1988 to convert into the arts centre and has since been linked to the Piece Hall by an extension.

The new team is preparing to reopen the centre in line with government guidelines.

Jonny Davenport, the artistic director, said: "We are undertaking a huge amount of work to get to where we believe the centre should be."

One of their first tasks is to try and help people who lost money on tickets and membership when the venue went into administration.

image caption Timothy West, seen here in EastEnders in 2014, is a Square Chapel patron

Patrons of the venue include Sally Wainwright, Reece Dinsdale, Adil Ray, Penelope Wilton, Carol-Ann Duffy and Timothy West, the centre said.

It is launching an online donation fund for help during "these uncertain times", it added.

The new organisation has been formed by the team behind Wigan's Arts At The Mill centre.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk