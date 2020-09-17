Leeds councillors approve free-wage-for-all pilot idea Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Viktoria Rodriguez/Getty Images image caption A Universal Basic Income scheme would pay everyone a set income, regardless of their means or work status

Officials in Leeds have backed proposals asking the government for the city to be considered as a pilot area for Universal Basic Income (UBI).

As part of the government-funded scheme everyone would recieve a set income, regardless of means or work status.

Liberal Democrats, Labour and Green councillors backed the plans which they said would bring financial security.

However, Conservative councillors said the idea would harm those on the lowest incomes.

Income security

A motion was introduced at a meeting on Wednesday by Lib Dem councillor Jonathan Bentley, who said: "Poverty is the enemy of ambition, and the divider of societies.

"The current social security system is unjust and punitive - it fails to protect the most vulnerable."

Labour councillor and Leeds City Council deputy leader Debra Coupar added: "The benefits system surely cannot continue the way it is. We need some security in people's incomes."

Councillors were told about similar schemes trialled in Finland and in Maricá, Brazil, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Green Party councillor Ann Forsaith told the meeting that despite some opponents arguing UBI "would reduce work and encourage laziness", the opposite was true.

Initial opposition

But Conservative councillor Neil Buckley said the examples given were irrelevant.

"Although Councillor Forsaith wouldn't admit it, she was using examples from the frozen wastes of Finland, and a city in Brazil no-one's even heard of, in order to illustrate her example," he said.

He also criticised the motion, saying: "If Enid Blyton had written this white paper she would probably have called it 'Liberals go loony in lockdown'."

Fellow Conservative Ryan Stephenson added that a payment to individuals of £14,000 a year would cost more than £900bn.

However, following the debate, an amended version of the proposals was passed.

Other councils, including Sheffield and Hull, are also vying to become the first in the country to trial UBI.

